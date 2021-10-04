The Maldives Sun Looks Gorgeous On Alaya Furniturewalla. Bye Bye, Monday Blues

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo (courtesy alayaf )

Highlights Alaya is holidaying in the Maldives and sharing pics

On Monday, she shared a snippet of her sun-bathing session

"Ufff! I just love a good tan," she wrote

Alaya Furniturewalla, stop with the vacation photos already. The 28-year-old actress checked into the Maldives last week and has converted her Instagram into a vacation look book. With her latest post, Alaya Furniturewalla made it very apparent that it may be a Monday but there's no scope for Monday blues on her calendar. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress shared a glimpse of her Monday morning routine on Instagram and it's all about soaking up the sun. "Ufff! I just love a good tan," Alaya captioned a bunch of photos, in which she can be seen getting a good dose of vitamin D. For her sunbathing session, Alaya Furniturewalla picked a cute little printed bikini, one more addition to her Maldives swimwear.

Earlier, Alaya Furniturewalla posed on "the stairway to heaven, in heaven."

When in the Maldives, Alaya Furniturewalla was told "Wait 30 mins after you eat, before you swim" but looks like she couldn't resist this floating breakfast.

After checking into the Maldives, Alaya Furniturewalla described her state of mind with this post: "In case you can't tell from the photo, I'm really happy to be here."

Alaya Furniturwalla is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who live in Goa. Alaya often makes the Mumbai to Goa trip to visit her mother. Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya Furniturewalla won the Best Debut Actress Filmfare Award last year for her performance in the movie.