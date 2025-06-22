The Internet Thrashes Rapper Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj For Dressing As Goddess <i>Kali</i>, Licking Crucifix

Canadian rapper and model Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, popularly known as Tommy Genesis, has drawn criticism for her new music video for the track True Blue, in which she portrays the Hindu goddess Kali.

What's Happening

In the video, Genesis appears with her body painted blue, wearing a red bindi and traditional gold jewellery including bangles, a maang tikka and a necklace paired with a gold bikini and stilettos.

She also performs gestures such as folding her hands in "namaste" and licking a crucifix.

Several social media users criticised the video for offending both Hindu and Christian sentiments.

"Just listened to Tommy Genesis whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj. She is a Canadian artist with an Indian background from Kerala and Tamil side. Her new song openly mocks both Hindu and Christian faiths. This is not creativity this is pure disrespect. Surprised YouTube still has it up," one user wrote.

Another commented, "And people will let this shit pass? Like why? Disrespecting 2 religions just like that?! @tommygenesis what happened to cultural appropriation? Wtf is wrong with you? Respectfully delete this mv and apologise! You're disrespecting a religion that is as old as civilization!"

Background

Born to Tamil and Swedish parents, 34-year-old Yasmine Mohanraj gained fame as an underground rapper celebrated for themes of rebellion, sexuality, and identity.

She began her music career in 2015 with Awful Records, releasing the mixtape World Vision, and later signed with Downtown Records/Universal, releasing her debut album Tommy Genesis in 2018 and Goldilocks X in 2021.

An Emily Carr University graduate in film and sculpture, she has worked with brands like Calvin Klein and artists such as Charli XCX and MIA.

In A Nutshell

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, born Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, sparked controversy with her new music video True Blue, where she appears as a modern depiction of the Hindu goddess Kali. Social media users accused her of disrespecting both Hindu and Christian faiths, calling for the video's removal and an apology.

