Disney D23 Convention Slate: Among More, <i>Mufasa The Lion King, Moana 2</i> And <i>Toy Story 5</i>

Disney fans, where you at? We have some good news. The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, previously named the D23 Expo has begun in California at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center in Anaheim. The event which kickstarted on August 9 will wrap up on the 11th. ICYDK: This fan event arranged for the D23: The Official Disney Fan Club members is held once every two years. The event is jam-packed with special movie previews, captivating exhibitions, panel discussions and presentations with some of Disney's biggest stars, and sneak peeks at new attractions. Let's take a look at some of the much-awaited projects as per the convention slate:

1. Mufasa: The Lion King

Following the immense popularity of The Lion King, the makers are returning with a prequel centred on the classic story of Mufasa. The trailer reveals that the film will explore the early years of Mufasa and Scar's friendship. The movie is set to hit the screens on December 20.

2. Avatar: Fire And Ash

During his surprise visit to D23, James Cameron disclosed that the film's official title is Avatar: Fire And Ash. Disney also revealed a new title card that makes it seem like the film will focus on Pandora being engulfed in flames. The film is set to premiere next year on December 19.

3. Snow White

Your favourite Disney Princess is back in this live-action Disney remake. Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White, the story follows the line of the classic fairytale. Oh, it also has Gal Gadot as the evil queen. Mark your calendars for March 21, 2025.

4. Freakier Friday

Remember Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis's "soul exchange" family comedy? It's getting a sequel titled Freakier Friday. The celebrity co-stars reunited on the D23 stage to share a few details from the film. It's set to be released sometime in 2025.

5. Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

Musical renditions are Disney's strongest points. So it was not a surprise when they announced a Broadway musical of Frozen. Featuring Samantha Barks as Elsa, it will be released on Disney Plus in 2025.

6. Toy Story 5

The fifth instalment of the Toy Story franchise will hit the big screens in the summer of 2026. The plot will revolve around Woody, Buzz Jessie and the toy gang dealing with 50 renegade Buzz Lightyears and electronic playthings.

7. Moana 2

Attendees at D23 were treated to the magic of the Moana 2 trailer. In this sequel, Moana reunites with the demigod Maui as they journey through the treacherous ocean, guided by the call of her ancestors. The titular character is voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, while Dwayne Johnson returns as the voice of Maui. The movie will be released on November 27.

8. Win Or Lose

Pixar is ready to put forward its expertise in Disney's first original animated series Win Or Lose. A variety of animation styles is featured in the trailer. Win Or Lose arrives on December 6.

9. Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 introduces Gary, the viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan and Marsh Market, a semi-aquatic locale. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will embark on their next adventure when the sequel releases on November 26, 2025.

10. Lilo & Stitch

The live-action adaptation of Lilo and Stitch gives Stitch a puppy-like appearance with some new furry elements. When the film hits theatres in the summer of 2025, audiences can look forward to seeing everyone's favourite little blue troublemaker take over Hawaii.

Other upcoming projects include Agatha All Along, Elio, Incredibles 3, Hopper, Skeleton Crew, LEGO Star Wars and Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 2.