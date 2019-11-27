Tamil Actor Bala Singh Dies At 67

Bala Singh died in Chennai on Wednesday. (Image courtesy: RSSanjay4)

Tamil actor Bala Singh, who was best-known for his performance in the 1995 film Avatharam, died in Chennai on Wednesday following a brief illness, reported news agency ANI. He was 67. Bala Singh featured in versatile roles in over 100 films. He also starred in several critically acclaimed movies such as Pudhupettai, Virumandi, Saamy and many others. Bala Singh made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Avatharam, a musical film which marked actor Nassar's directorial debut. Bala Singh's role as Baasi - an antagonist - in the film won him critical acclaim. Bala Singh was popular for playing villainous roles in most of his movies. Apart from films, he also appeared in theatre plays.

After his debut film, Bala Singh went on to feature in several Tamil films like Indian, Raasi, Ullaasam, Maru Malarchi, Anantha Poongatre, Kaama, Dheena, Dhaya, Kurangu Bommai, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Kadikara Manithargal, Sarvam Thaala Mayam and NGK.

Throughout his career, Bala Singh appeared in a few Malayalam films such as Mulla, Kerala House Udan Vilpanakku, Veendum Oru Aadyaraathri, Thadavarayile Rajakkanmaar, Jungle Boy, Uyarum Njan Nadake and Malamukalile Daivam.

Bala Singh was also a popular name in south television. He made his television debut with Soolam, which aired from 2002 to 2004. He went on to appear in mystery-suspense series Rudraveena, in which he co-starred with Y Gee Mahendra, Chethan, Aadukalam Naren and Gauthami Vembunathan. Apart from these two TV series, Bala Singh also featured in Nalla Neram (2013-14) and Aathira (2015-16).

Bala Singh was last seen in Santha Kumar's Magamuni, in which he played the role of a politician. The film featured Arya, Indhuja Ravichandran and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles.

