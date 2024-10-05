Sydney Sweeney On The Dark Side Of Fame: "Paps Once Tried To Make A Deal To Get My Bikini Pics"

Sydney Sweeney recently spoke out about the dangers posed by paparazzi. In an interview with Glamour magazine, she revealed that photographers recently surrounded her Florida home and even shouted at her family, attempting to coax her outside by offering to leave if she appeared in a bikini. "They said, 'If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I'll take pictures and then I'll leave you alone,'" Sydney recalled. She also refuted claims that she calls the paparazzi on herself, asking, "Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I'm in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?"

Sydney Sweeney also spoke about the lengths some photographers have gone to, including hiding in kayaks off the coast of her home for hours. "I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 AM and wouldn't leave until 4 PM. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe," she said. The actress added that her primary concern is the safety risk when her whereabouts are made public. "When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk. Everyone knows where I am. Now there are boats that go by and I literally hear them say, 'This is Sydney Sweeney's house.' It becomes a star tour in my front yard," she explained.

The Anyone But You star also opened up about her relationship with 40-year-old Jonathan. The couple have been dating since 2018 and got engaged last year. Setting the record straight on rumours suggesting her partner pays for everything in their relationship, she said, "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family. "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."