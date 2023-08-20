Sushmita Sen's Gratitude Note For Loving Taali Is Beautiful: 'This Happiness Is A Vibe'

Image shared by Sushmita Sen. (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's latest web series isn't just earning praise from critics; the audience too is absolutely smitten by her portrayal of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. It's only been five days since Taali hit the streaming platform Jio Cinema and has already emerged as a resounding success. Expressing her gratitude, the actress shared her joy on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her radiant smile, she captioned, "This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! (smile, red heart, dancing girl, and cheers emoji) Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you've been showering on #Taali. (smiling face with heart-shaped eyes and folded hands emoji)" Not just content with that, she thoughtfully tagged the entire cast and crew, extending their collective thanks. In the same heartfelt post, she continued, "The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes (smile and red heart emoji) All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! (hug emoji) #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga (red hearts emoji)" It's like she's capturing the overflowing gratitude and genuine love she feels.

The comments section under Sushmita Sen's post has been buzzing with messages from both fans and celebrities. Pakhi Sharma aka Bobby Darling, left a heartfelt comment: “U deserve more (heart emoji) The courage n risk u took to play a transgender (smile emoji) as u r known n famous for ur glamorous image n for ur catchy dance numbers (dancing girl, face with hearts and butterfly emoji) but u didn't care or bothered......n moved ahead courageously n confidently to represent our lovely transgender community”. Sushmita's co-actress Krutika Deo chimed in with, “You are simply the best!! (heart and crown emoji)”.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post below:

Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi is a biographical drama series that premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on August 15th. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the project brings to life the journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The star cast also features Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Suvrat Joshi, and Krutika Deo.