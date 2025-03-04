Suhana Khan's Bali Gateway Summed Up: Sea, Sunset And More. Fans Call Her "Most Favourite Person"

Suhana Khan took some time off her busy schedule and went to Bali for a holiday gateway. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared some intriguing pics from her holiday abode, prompting curiosity among fans. The first two pictures capture Suhana's enthralling beauty. Dressed in a swimsuit, Suhana seemed to enjoy the scenic beauty around her.

She also shared glimpses of the locale and some stunning shots of waterfalls. Fans showered love in the comments section.

A fan wrote, "wowwww love it." Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba wrote, "icoon." Suhana Khan replied, "Love yaaa" and dropped a red heart emoji. Another fan wrote, "My favourite colour. And my most favourite person." Another comment read, "So pretty." Take a look:

Earlier this year, Suhana and Alia attended Coldplay's Mumbai concert. Alia Chhiba dropped a set of pictures on Instagram from the musical night. One of the snaps caught the attention of fans in no time. It featured Agastya Nanda making a goofy face. He looks dapper in a black tee. "Can easily call it magic," read the caption.

Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be in a relationship. In December, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted together at Alibaug. They celebrated New Year at Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse.

A video from their outing was posted by a fan page on Instagram. In the clip, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are enjoying a boat ride.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their showbiz debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film, based on The Archies comics, arrived on Netflix in 2023.

Up next, Suhana Khan will be seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies.