'Stan Lee, Owe It All To You': Marvel Stars Robert Downey Jr, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo And Others Remember The Legend

"There will never be another Stan Lee," wrote Chris Evans, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America, in his moving tribute to the Marvel Comics legend. Stan Lee, the creative mind behind the co-creation of Marvel superheroes such as the X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Incredible Hulk and other Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the Black Panther, died at the age of 95 on Monday. Stan Lee, who is known to have put MCU superheroes on the map, was remembered in endearing posts from the stars who helped bring alive his creations on screen. Robert Downey Jr, the onscreen face of Iron Man, wrote a brief but touching tribute: "I owe it all to you... Rest in peace, Stan!" The Avengers also signed off their tributes with the iconic phrase "Excelsior!" - a Latin phrase meaning "ever upwards", which was Stan Lee's signature sign off word.

In his note, Chris Evans also added how Stan Lee will always remain a part of the world of Marvel superheroes: "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives."

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Mark Ruffalo, best known for featuring as the beastly Incredible Hulk in Marvel films, tweeted to mark the sad day: "Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human."

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Tom Holland, who features as the younger version of the new Spider-Man, as seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the new Avenger films, also mourned Stan Lee: "How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy," he wrote.

Ryan Reynolds, the face of Marvel's cynical superhero Deadpool, summed up the general sentiment with these words: "Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything."

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Chris Pratt, the Star-Lord of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy series, thanked Stan Lee for :"everything."

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.

pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

Zoe Saldana, who famously plays Gamora in Guardians Of The Galaxy series, remembered Stan Lee like this:

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to!

#ripstanleepic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

Samuel L. Jackson, who features as Nick Fury in the MCU films, wrote: "Thank you Stan Lee for the escape from this world and great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all."

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018

Tom Hardy, who played the villanious Venom in the stand-alone film, shared a throwback photo with the legend:

Actors from the Black Panther series - Winston Duke and Letitia Wright - also wrote: "You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness."

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR#StanLee#rippic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Kat Dennings, who stars in the Thor series, also tweeted: "Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace."

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018

Other celebrities who paid tributes to the legendary Stan Lee includes names such as Piers Morgan, Reid Scott, Larry King, RL Stein and Seth Rogen.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities also mourned Stan Lee with heart-wrenching posts on social media. Sonam Kapoor, who shared a photo from one of her meeting with Stan Lee, wrote: "'Nuff said" Stan Lee!" Dia Mirza, Sidharth Malhotra and Athiya Shetty are among those, who also remembered Stan Lee.

Farewell Stan Lee. The superhero of dreams, imagination and creativity. You will live forever. #RIPStanLee#MARVEL — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) November 12, 2018

The man who made me believe heroes exist around us & within us.

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for giving us the hope & belief we all love latching onto... #RIPStan u will always be the worlds first super hero !!! pic.twitter.com/4JwjkWQqqc — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 13, 2018

On Monday, Stan Lee was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after his health deteriorated, where he was later declared dead. Stan Lee is survived by his daughter. Stan Lee has been in and out of the hospital in the past few years for his health conditions.

Excelsior!!