Ssharad Malhotra's Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bisht Claims She Was Blindsided By Break-Up

TV actor Ssharad Malhotra broke-up with his girlfriend Pooja Bisht last week, after dating for two years. Previous reports claimed that the duo parted ways as Ssharad 'didn't devote enough time to the relationship' but Pooja, who is an aspiring actress, told Bombay Times that he was 'meeting a girl on the pretext of professional collaboration' and 'kept her in dark.' "Ssharad started acting weird around six months ago, when he suddenly became inattentive and disinterested. However, I assumed that it was because of stress at work; I couldn't fathom that he was planning to end the relationship. Around two months ago, I got to know that he was meeting a girl on the pretext of professional collaboration," she stated.
Pooja added that Ssharad told her that his manager had set up his meeting with the other girl. But the truth actually was that he had connected with her on Instagram. She also reveals that Ssharad broke-up with her at the behest of his mother and an astrologer.
"On the day of break-up, he told me that he didn't feel any connection with me. He also told me that two months ago, his astrologer had advised him against being with me, saying that it is detrimental for him. He wanted to end our relationship at the behest of his mother and the astrologer. I was aghast that he kept me in the dark for two months," Pooja told Bombay Times.
Ssharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht started dating in 2016 and had met through common friends. Before Pooja, Ssharad was in a relationship with Divyanka Tripathi, who plays Ishita in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.
Meantime, Pooja has also accused Ssharad of being wary about marriage and said that his stance on marrying her would change quite often. "I told Pooja's mother that I would love to settle down in the future. But being marriage-phobic, I stepped back. That was wrong on my part, I accept it. Things don't always turn out the way you want; it's not always possible to judge situations. I didn't want to hurt anyone, but unfortunately, the matter went out of my hands," Ssharad told Bombay Times.
Ssharad Malhotra is best-known for his show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, in which he was paired opposite Divyanka. From Sydney With Love, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Ek Tera Saath are some of his other shows.