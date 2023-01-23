RRR In Japan: 'The Weekend That Made Us The Happiest,' Post Team. Here's Why

A still from RRR

RRR, SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, continues to roar on the international stage. Oh, and, it is safe to say RRR's fanbase in Japan is increasing with each passing day. Why do we think so? The film has witnessed a “huge footfall” after the release of Dolby prints and the "increase in the IMAX screens" in Japan. In a tweet, team RRR said, “The weekend that made us the happiest since #RRR's release at the Japanese Box Office. #RRRMovie recorded a huge footfall after the release of @DolbyJapan and an increase in IMAX screens. January 20 - 7,181; January 21 - 14,102; January 22 - 15,733. Total - 417,006 as of January 22.”

The weekend that made us the happiest since #RRR 's release at the Japanese Box Office❤️#RRRMovie recorded a HUGE footfall after the release of @DolbyJapan & an increase in @IMAX screens



Jan 20th - 7,181

21st - 14,102

22nd - 15,733



Total - 417,006 as of Jan 22nd. #RRRinJapan — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 23, 2023

RRR was released in the Japanese market in October 2022. The film, between October 2022 and December 16, 2022, collected more than 410 million yen at the box office. The post read, “Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest-grossing film with the highest footfall recorded for an Indian film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release.”

Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? with the ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? for ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????!



Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/JZsw9G8yuW — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 16, 2022

RRR created history by winning at the Golden Globes. The film won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Music composer MM Keeravani, during his acceptance speech, said, “This award belongs to – in order of priority – my brother and director of the film SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the song – without him this (award) would not have happened. Kala Bhairava, who gave wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy.” The song also won the award for Best Music/Score at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani and British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.