Sridevi Didn't Let Her Daughters Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Watch Her Films For This Reason

One of India's biggest superstars, Sridevi had such an iconic career, that people still cannot get enough of her films. But did you know that while the whole world appreciated her films, she never let daughters Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor watch her films. Khushi recently revealed why.

At a recent interview while promoting her upcoming film Loveyapa, the interviewer told Khushi, "When it comes to your mom's films, I'm sure you've seen almost all of them."

"Well, she actually wouldn't let us watch them at home, so it was a bit tough," she responded.

Divulging the reason behind this strict rule, Khushi revealed, "Yeah, she would just feel a bit shy, so Janhvi and I would have to watch them secretly in a room by ourselves. We did watch a lot of them, there were so many, but we'd have to do it secretly."

In an earlier interview, Khushi had mentioned how she was always mesmerised by her mother's grace and elegance and how she carried herself.

Coming to her upcoming film, Loveyapa is Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

For the unversed, the film tells the tale of a young couple who decide to exchange phones and that's when their relationship hits rock bottom. Also featuring Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Swati Verma among others, the film is slated to release on February 7, 2025.

