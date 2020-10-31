Ludo: New Song Hardum Humdum Is Special For Anurag Basu, Bhushan Kumar And Pritam. Here's Why

Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Ludo.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu and composer Pritam have delivered some of the most memorable music albums together. Joining them with this multi starrer comic crime caper, Ludo, is Bhushan Kumar who has worked with the director-music director last on Jagga Jasoos. An Anurag Basu style film, Ludo is a compelling intense story filled with mystery, chaos, love, action and comedy about the unavoidable jeopardies of life. To bring some break into the intense storytelling, Pritam was briefed by Anurag Basu to compose sweet and soothing songs that will be a relief in between the drama and yet take the story ahead.

A still from Ludo.

After the catchy love song 'Aabaad Barbaad', comes a fresh, new melody titled 'Hardum Humdum'. The contemporary, clutter breaking song with vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, is a beautiful montage that takes the story forward and binds three narratives together.

Interestingly, the composer made the filmmaker listen to the song much before the scripting of Ludo. Anurag immediately fell in love with the song and decided to use it in one of his future films. When Ludo happened, Anurag Basu asked Pritam to complete the song. The duo wanted to attempt this school of music for a long time so when the script of Ludo was ready, Pritam finished the song and made Anurag Basu listen to it. When Bhushan Kumar heard it, it became his instant favourite. They immediately decided to go with this particular track, that sounded just as fresh as when Basu heard it a couple of years ago.

A still from Ludo.

With its old-world charm, the sweet and soothing 'Hardum Humdum' will be out soon.

Ludo featuring an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maany, and others is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu.

