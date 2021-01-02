Jubin Nautiyal And Mithoon Collaborate Again For Toh Aagaye Hum

A poster of Toh Aagaye Hum.

Highlights The lyrics are given by Sayeed Qadri

Toh Aagaye Hum is a love ballad

The song promises to take audiences through a rollercoaster of emotions

After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh's Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum, Jubin Nautiyal and music composer Mithoon team up yet again for Toh Aagaye Hum. Presented by T-Series, the music giant known for delivering the most popular love songs, this ballad brings together the hit jodi responsible for one of the most cherished love anthems of 2019. They now collaborate for the single Toh Aagaye Hum, penned by Sayeed Qadri, which promises to take audiences through a rollercoaster of emotions. Directed by Ashish Panda, the stirring music video features popular actress Sanjeeda Shaikh alongside Jubin and Mithoon.

While Jubin Nautiyal is known for his soulful voice and many blockbuster songs, composer Mithoon has delivered some of the greatest hits for films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Yaariyan, Half Girlfriend and Kabir Singh among others.

Producer Bhushan Kumar brought together this dream team again for the ambitious single 'Toh Aagaye Hum' which is the perfect romantic song to usher in the New Year.

Says T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, "The combination of singer Jubin Nautiyal, composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Qadri is simply soulful and hard hitting. 'Toh Aagaye Hum' is a love ballad that will stir the emotions within you. I know this romantic song will be remembered for a long time."

