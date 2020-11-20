Divya Khosla Kumar Celebrates Birthday On The Sets Of Satyameva Jayate 2

From Divya Khosla Kumar's birthday celebrations

The gorgeous and talented Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2!

Truly a dedicated actress and not one to take time off work, she was seen cutting a cake along with her husband and the T-Series Head head, Bhushan Kumar as well as co-star John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri.

The versatile starlet is known for juggling multiple facets of her life and was last seen in Teri Aankhon Mein, a performance which garnered her high praises and was on everyone's playlists on loop!

Divya Khosla Kumar balances her personal and professional life with effortless panache which makes her an inspiration to all aspiring career-oriented women everywhere.

Celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones on sets instead of taking time off - hats off to her! Here's wishing Divya Khosla Kumar a very Happy Birthday!

