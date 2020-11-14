'Spat My Morning Coffee': Sonam, Kareena, Alia Can't Wait For Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

A still from Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives trailer (courtesy YouTube)

The trailer of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives released just a day before Diwali and celebs simply "can't wait" for the Netflix show to premiere. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni) and offers glimpses of celebrity lifestyles. Kareena Kapoor gave a massive shout-out to the quartet and wrote: "Kill it, girls." Maheep Kapoor's niece, actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "I've died laughing and spat my morning coffee all over my bed. Maheep Kapoor, I can't believe the world will see how ridiculously hilarious you are." In the trailer, the four friends indeed make some explosive statements about their lives.

Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Hilarious... can't wait."

Meanwhile on Maheep Kapoor's Instagram, reactions poured in from Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor, who wrote: "Faaab"; Sonali Bendre, who posted the thumbs up emojis; Malaika Arora, who wrote "Awesome girls" and Rhea Kapoor who couldn't stop laughing. Gauri Khan, who is also part of the Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema's social circle, features in the trailer. Her daughter Suhana wrote: "Love it!" Suhana is best friends with Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Bhavana's daughter Ananaya Panday.

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has backed the project, introduced the trailer with these words: "These girls have sass, spunk and chutzpah! Watch them unravel and travel. They have fabulous lives but there is so much more than what meets the eye!"

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premieres on Netflix on November 27.