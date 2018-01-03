Sorry, Rahul Khanna. Your 'Twinning' Bud Is Way More Adorable Than You

Zukie had a great start to the New Year! Zukie went hiking with Rahul Khanna! You haven't met Zukie yet? That's Rahul Khanna's hiking partner. The actor recently shared a selfie with his furry friend, who he took along on his first hiking trip of 2018. Black shades, black tee, black fur - all of this made the hiking partners twin in style. 'Twinning,' said Rahul Khanna for the photo and fans went berserk. "Absolutely adorable," read a comment on the thread while another one added: "Can't choose who is more handsome." To be absolutely honest, neither can we.
Rahul Khanna's second entry featuring Zukie made the Internet curious if the furry one is related to Batman in any way. "Batdoggo," read a comment while another one said: "Those ears are perfection." Zukie was just "Looking out at the endless possibilities of 2018."
Zukie is actually Rahul Khanna's part-time partner in crime - we say this because last year, Zukie accompanied the actor to another hike trail when he tweeted to say: "Morning hike with Zukie! Sadly, with my schedule & lifestyle, it's not feasible for me to be a dog owner-but I'm a proud dog "borrower"!"
Morning hike with Zukie! Sadly, with my schedule & lifestyle, it's not feasible for me to be a dog owner-but I'm a proud dog "borrower"! pic.twitter.com/JkRr1rkLFf— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) November 4, 2016
In October last year, he advocated for cracker-free Diwali in the most stylish way. He's also often sends the Internet into a meltdown posting shirtless photos himself - the Internet was particularly smitten with this throwback photo, which called for a cold shower.
Throwing back to an afternoon in @ItsPaulGregory's studio. Leaning against a wall, rummaging for loose change in my pocket. #tbtpic.twitter.com/UNrWim9AFc— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) July 13, 2017
Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, also starring Aamir Khan and Nandita Das. He has also been part of films such as Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood/Hollywood and Wake Up Sid.