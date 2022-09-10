Sonali Bendre Is All Love For Saree In This Post. See Pics

Sonali Bendre shared this image. (courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre is one of the most-loved actors of her time and has won millions of hearts through her on-screen presence. The actor continues to spread her charm even now by sharing many beautiful posts on social media. On Saturday, Sonali shared a set of pictures of herself, in which, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous yellow saree. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "This Naari deeply loves her Saari" with a yellow heart and a smiling face emojis. In no time, the actor's post was flooded with likes and comments. One of her fans wrote, "Wow....Mam u r looking so pretty. Bright like sunshine", while the other wrote, "we love this sunder Nari with lovely Sari." Many of them dropped comments like "Lovely" and "Gorgeous" among others, while a few simply dropped hearts in the post's comments section.

Check out her post:

Sonali Bendre often shares her pictures and videos in a saree. Recently, the actor was all dressed up for Ganesh Chaturthi's festivities. Sharing a picture of herself in a purple saree, the actor wrote, "Festive Ready."

See post:

She shared another post from the festivities, where Sonali could be seen wearing an off-white saree. The actor captioned the post, "Bappa, Modak and my Icy." Icy is the actor's pet dog.

See post:

Check out a few more posts of the actor in a saree:

Sonali Bendre was one of the leading Indian actresses of the 90s. Sonali is a cancer survivor and is often seen in many television reality shows as its judge.

The actor will be soon seen in the series The Broken News, which is the official remake of the British series Press.