<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 100 Crore

Sky Force is all set to enter the Rs 100-crore club at the box office. On day 10, the action drama collected Rs 5.25 crore through ticket windows, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 25.84% Hindi occupancy on its second Sunday, the report added. So far, Sky Force has amassed Rs 99.75 crore in the domestic market, the report added.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force marks the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander Kumar, Veer Pahariya as T. Krishna Vijaya, Sara Ali Khan as Geeta Vijaya and Nimrat Kaur as Preeti Ahuja.

Earlier, Veer Pahariya opened up about how he took “a lot of advice” from Janhvi Kapoor while preparing for his role in Sky Force.

Praising Janhvi, Veer said, "I think she's very talented as an actress and she has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena. That was a biopic as well. So yeah, any of my friends are actors, I don't miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she's pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice.”

FYI: Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Veer Paharia's brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

Coming back to Sky Force, the film was released on January 24. In addition to the leading quartet, the movie also features Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Choudhary and Varun Badola in important roles.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sky Force 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the film's review.

Sky Force revolves around India's first airstrike – the Sargodha airbase attack during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film is jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Amar Kaushik, Bhaumik Gondaliya and Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Jio Studios, Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production.