<i>Singham Again</i>: Salman Khan Shoots For Chulbul Pandey Cameo Amid A Galore Of 120 Guards, 30 Cops

Rohit Shetty's cop multiverse movie Singham Again's crossover with Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is finally happening. The actor is shooting in Mumbai today, amidst tight security, as per a Pinkvilla report. Earlier, there was news of Salman Khan cancelling the shoot because of security reasons. But he stayed true to his commitment and is shooting in an undisclosed studio today. The report also stated that Salman will be seen in a small role this time, but he will be seen in a full-fledged one in the future.

The publication quoted a source saying, "Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it and said, 'It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough of a reason for me to do the cameo'. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again."

The source then added, "Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again at 4.00 P.M. today at a Mumbai Suburban Studio. The studio name cannot be given due to security reasons."

Singham Again is the latest movie in the much-loved cop franchise, and features Ajay Devgn And Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The movie, slated to release on November 1 for Diwali, will also feature Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again clashes with another franchise movie, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

