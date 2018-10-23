Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi Is Married. See Pics And Video

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Anoop during the wedding ceremony. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Vijayalakshmi shared snippets from her wedding on Facebook She has recorded over 100 songs in several south Indian languages Vijayalakshmi was briefly engaged to composer Santhosh

Malayali singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi married mimicry artiste Anoop in a traditional south Indian ceremony in Kerala on Monday. She shared snippets of the wedding festivities on her verified Facebook page. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi wore a bright kanjeevaram saree festooned with several gold necklaces. She was all smiles as she walked with her husband, surrounded by her loved ones. Fans of the 37-year-old singer congratulated her on social media on the posts she shared documenting highlights of her wedding day. As per a Times Of India report, Anoop is also an interior decorator from Pala, Kerala. The couple got engaged in a simple ceremony at Vaikom Vijayalakshmi's home in September.

Here are videos and pictures Vaikom Vijayalakshmi shared on Facebook:

Before marrying Anoop, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi was briefly engaged to Bahrain-based music composer Santhosh. She called of the wedding saying that Santhosh retracted from his promise of moving to India to help her boost her career in music. "He also threatened me...saying he won't allow my relatives to visit, that I'd have to move with him etc.," The News Minute had quoted her as saying.

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, who is visually impaired, has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, in which she recorded over 100 songs in several south Indian languages. Vijayalakshmi is not trained in any formal music but she learned more than 100 ragas and made compositions by herself. In 2012, she won the Kerala State Film Award Special Jury Mention for the song Kaatte Kaatte from Celluloid.

Apart from films, Vijayalakshmi has performed onstage in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and other major places. Her notable songs include Kaikkottum Kandittilla, Uppinu Pona Vazhi Ethu and Neeyo Njano, among many others.

Congratulations, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Anoop.