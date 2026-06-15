Singer Oliver Tree, 32, Killed In Mid-Air Helicopter Collision In Brazil

The music world is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Oliver Tree, who died at the age of 32 in a tragic helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was among the six people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air on June 14, reported CNN Brasil.

Passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim (known online as Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi) and Lucas Brito Chaves were also among those killed, along with pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. According to the local Civil Police, the investigation is ongoing and they have requested a forensic examination of the site.

At the time of the crash, Tree had just begun a world tour. The South American leg of the trek began on May 30 in Mexico, with his last performance taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 6. He was next scheduled to perform in Lisbon on 1 July, followed by shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London in September.

Youtuber KSI, who worked with Oliver Tree on the track Voices, shared an emotional tribute for the singer on X. He wrote, "Can't believe I'm actually having to type this. You're 32. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You're a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn't feel real. I genuinely feel sick. I love you, bro."

Born in Santa Cruz, California, in 1993, Oliver Tree pursued his passion for music by self-releasing his songs over the Internet in the 2010s. After studying at CalArts, he returned to music in 2016 and put out his first official single, Welcome to LA. His distinctive style and self-directed videos helped him break through that same year with When I'm Down.

Over the course of his career, the singer released four major studio projects - Ugly Is Beautiful in 2020, Cowboy Tears in 2022, Alone in a Crowd in 2023 and Love You Madly, Hate You Badly in 2026. He also had several global viral hits, including Life Goes On, Miss You, and Alien Boy.



