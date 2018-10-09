Singer Nitin Bali, 47, Dies In Car Accident

A file photo of Nitin Bali. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Singer Nitin Bali, who was best-known for singing the redux version of songs like Neele Neele Ambar Par and Chukar Mere Man Ko, died at the age of 47 in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday morning, after succumbing to serious injuries in a road accident. According to reports, the late singer was severely injured after his car hit the divider on Mumbai's SV road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he received stitches and treatment for his facial injuries and was even discharged. However, his condition worsened as soon as he reached home. Nitin was rushed to the hospital once again but his condition deteriorated as his blood pressure and heart rate dropped and he was declared dead by the doctors.

According to a SpotboyE report, Nitin Bali's funeral will reportedly take place on Wednesday. Nitin Bali was married to television actress Roma Bali, who has featured in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Nitin was earlier married to VJ and TV actress Ruby Bhatia.

Nitin Bali made his debut in the Indian music industry with the 1998 album Na Jaana. Nitin was best-known for singing the redux version of such as Neele Neele Ambar Par, Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajanbee Haseena Seand Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas among others. Nitin Bali last sang a song for the 2012 film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi.