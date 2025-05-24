Singer Billy Joel Cancels Upcoming Concerts After Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Team Issues Statement

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Billy Joel has cancelled all upcoming concerts due to health issues. He has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The condition has impacted his hearing, vision, and balance.

Legendary singer Billy Joel has cancelled all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

On Friday, Joel's team shared a health update on Instagram.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," read a statement from Joel's team.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health," the statement further read.

The team added that the singer is "thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel's tour included 17 stadium shows across North America and England. Fans will receive automatic refunds for the cancelled concerts.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a brain disorder caused by an accumulation of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain's ventricles.

This announcement follows Joel's earlier decision to postpone his tour for four months due to an unspecified medical issue.

At the time, he said, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," adding that he expected a full recovery and would be undergoing physical therapy with his doctors.