Singer Anuv Jain Marries Longtime Girlfriend Hridi Narang. See First Pics Of Newlyweds

Indie sensation and Gen Z favourite Anuv Jain is now married. The singer married his longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony. The Tum Mere Ho singer shared the first glimpses of their wedding day on social media.

However, the singer didn't mention the name of his partner. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise aayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai,” and further added, “Got married over the weekend.”

Reports from Reddit suggest that Anuv and Hridi exchanged vows on February 14, 2025, in Delhi. An Instagram comment, congratulating the couple with the message, “Congratulations @anuvjain @hridinarang,” revealed the bride's name.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Anuv had hinted at being in a relationship, but he kept details private, stating, “Let's see how it goes. I'm not sure,” while promoting his song Mazaak. He further explained that the track was inspired by the unexpected nature of love, sharing, “Mazaak talks about love – when you least expect to fall in love, it just hits you like a truck. It's based on personal experience, maybe it's too soon to share right now.”