Simmba Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses The 50-Crore Mark. Earns Rs 75.11 Crore

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Simmba earned Rs 31.06 crore on Sunday Simmba has been directed by Rohit Shetty Simmba released on Friday

Rohit Shetty's Simmba has crossed the 50-crore mark. Yes! You read that right. The film which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role, has managed to collect Rs 75.11 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst. The film garnered Rs 31.06 crore on Sunday alone. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Simmba sets box office on fire on Day 3... Has a fantastic weekend." In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also predicted that the film's business is expected to witness growth over the weekend. He added, "Growth on Day 3. Should record solid numbers today (December 31) and tomorrow (January 1)... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr. Total: Rs 75.11 crore India biz."

#Simmba sets the BO on on Day 3... Has a fantastic weekend... Growth on Day 3 [vis-a-vis Day 2]: 33.13%... Should record solid numbers today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr. Total: 75.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

According to Taran Adarsh's recent tweet, Simmba has not only been performing well in India but also in the international arena. The film collected Rs 24.22 crore within two days of its release. "Simmba springs a big surprise overseas... Masala films, generally, have limitations in international markets, but Simmba is scoring everywhere," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The film's major markets comprise UK, Canada, USA, Australia and UAE.

#Simmba springs a BIG SURPRISE Overseas... Masala films, generally, have limitations in international markets, but #Simmba is scoring everywhere...

Day 1: $ 1.884 mn

Day 2: $ 1.590 mn

2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [ 24.22 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

Simmba might not have opened to great reviews but the film has been performing extremely well at the box office. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Simmba two stars out of five and wrote: "Simmba's no-holds-barred confrontations with the baddies, a band of brothers led by a natty Sonu Sood, playing a politically connected crime lord Durva Ranade, are presented with crowd-pleasing flourish."

Besides Ranveer Singh, Simmba also features Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. The film showcases the journey of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. The film also has cameo appearance by Ajay Devgn.