<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Film Is At 97 Crore (And Counting)

The one-week box office report card for Sikandar is finally out. On Day 7, the film, headlined by Salman Khan, pulled in ₹3.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The action-packed thriller saw an overall 8.93% Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday. With this, Sikandar has raked in a total of ₹97.5 crore in 7 days.

While Sikandar is inching towards the ₹100 crore mark, the film – made on a budget of ₹200 crore – has not quite met the box office expectations of its makers.

Salman Khan, who went all out with various promotional efforts, recently spoke about the lack of support from the film fraternity when it comes to his releases.

The actor shared that many of his peers assume he doesn't need any help because of his stardom. However, Salman admitted that he looks for support and encouragement for his projects. He also pointed out that he often promotes films of his friends and colleagues, and hopes for the same kind of backing in return.

"Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don't need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)," Salman Khan told Bollywood Bubble.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Salman Khan as Sanjay Rajkot and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Saisri Rajkot. Audiences are also praising the performances of Sathyaraj as Minister Rakesh Pradhan, Kajal Aggarwal as Vaidehi Rangachari, Sharman Joshi as Amar and Prateik Babbar as Arjun Pradhan.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sikandar 2 out of 5 stars. He said, “There is something that the film does manage to wipe clean off its face: sense.” Click here to read the full review.

Released on March 30, Sikandar has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.