'Shy Sunny Is Getting Friendly To His Old Papa': Dharmendra Shares A Holiday Pic With Son Sunny Deol From Himachal

Dharmendra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

Highlights The legendary actor shared a pic of himself and his son

"Friends, I am extremely happy," he wrote

"My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal," he added

Dharmendra and son Sunny Deol are bonding on a father-son trip to Himachal Pradesh. As a result, fans of the actors have been treated to some wholesome images and a note from Dharmendra. The legendary actor shared a lovely image of the father and son sharing a laugh as they hold hands with the snow-capped mountains in the background. If the picture does not make you go “aww”, the caption is sure to leave you teary-eyed. Sharing the image, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, I am extremely happy. My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, a shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa.”

See the image here:

Sunny Deol too recently shared a video from the trip in which Dharmendra and he are seen sitting inside a tent. In the clip, Dharmendra says, “Such a darling son. Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 ft. Enjoying. One should live like this.” Addressing his fans, he adds, “I love you all. This is all His blessings and your well wishes.”

Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us,” with the hashtag “father son”.

Dharmendra's Instagram timeline is filled with pictures and videos of his loved ones. Recently, the actor shared an image of his grandson, Karan Deol to mark the announcement of his new film, Velle. Karan Deol is the son of Sunny Deol. In the caption, Dharmendra wrote, “Good luck to you, your co-stars and the whole unit of Velle. God willing it's a win-win. All our fan-friends are praying for us.”

Before that Dharmendra also shared a selfie of his younger son, Bobby Deol praising him for his fitness levels. He wrote, “Chiselled face. Burning desire. Love you, Bob.”

Sunny Deol is Dharmendra's eldest son from his marriage to Prakash Kaur. Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeeta are his other children from the marriage. Dharmendra went on to marry actress Hema Malini in 1980. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahaana Deol.