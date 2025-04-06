Shreya Ghoshal Retrieves X Account Two Months After Hacking Incident: "I Am Back, All Is Well"

Shreya Ghoshal has finally regained control of her X (formerly Twitter) account after it was compromised nearly two months ago.

On Sunday, the singer informed her nearly 7 million followers that her account, which was hacked in February, is now back in her hands.

"I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here," she posted.

Known for iconic tracks like Bairi Piya, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Teri Ore, and Deewani Mastani, Shreya had been noticeably absent from the platform since the hacking incident.

In her comeback post, the singer also warned her fans about misleading advertisements featuring her name and AI-generated images.

"These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best," she added, voicing her concern about the spam content circulating online.

She further called on the platform's team to address the issue at its root.

"These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Back in March, Ghoshal had shared an update via Instagram, revealing the exact date her X account had been breached and detailing her ongoing attempts to resolve the matter.

"I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses...

"Please don't click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe," she had mentioned in her post at the time.