Showtime Star Mahima Makwana: 'I Have Faced Things That Were A Bit Unfair'

Mahima Makwana, who stars as Mahika Nandy in the Dharma Productions series Showtime, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, opened up about facing internal politics in the film industry. She said, "I have faced politics. I have faced things that were a bit unfair. You don't even know why you're being replaced. You don't even know why you're being treated a certain way. But I think eventually it is the work that does the talking and needs to speak for you. Because see, you can't change how people treat you, but you can only change how you detach yourself from what they think of you. In our industry, people treat each other on a very superficial level."

She said, "Money, power, and control are more important than the kind of person you are. And I think it's something that I have realized as I'm growing up."

The actress said that some times actors are treated differently. "Even now, there are days when I get heartbroken. Obviously, as an actor, you're being selfish. You're like, 'I could have probably done that part better' or 'I didn't even know about that particular opportunity'. So yeah, the way sometimes actors are treated, the way sometimes I am treated as for hierarchy, the way people make you feel unimportant and some sort of an indifferent behaviour, it does make you question a lot of things. It does make you doubt yourself, but you just have to be patient, keep your head down, and do whatever you can is in your control," she added.

Mahima Makwana has starred in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Balika Vadhu as a child artist. She has also featured in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane, Code Red, to name a few. She also starred inAntim: The Final Truth, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.