Sharvari's Beach Workout Routine Is Clearly Not For Everyone

Actress Sharvari Wagh just gave Monday a serious boost of motivation in her latest Instagram post. She shared a series of photos showing off her dedication to fitness while working out on a beach with a tyre. The caption? "Never tyre'd of a good beach workout #MondayMotivation." Talk about starting the week strong.

In the photos, Sharvari is seen flaunting her fit physique in a black crop top, leggings and shoes.

Last month, the actress made headlines for collaborating with popular photographer Sutej Singh Pannu. They shot a series of portraits at Mumbai's iconic Dadar flower market, where Sharvari took charge of the camera and captured candid moments of local vendors.

In a heartwarming video, Sutej asked her how it felt to make the locals smile while capturing their portraits. Sharvari replied, "I felt really happy. These genuine moments are so special and making them smile truly made my day."

On the professional front, Sharvari started her career as an assistant director in 2015 and worked with Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She made her acting debut in 2020 with Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, and soon after, she gained praise for her role as Bela in the mystery thriller Munjya, released on June 7, 2024.

Sharvari most recently starred alongside John Abraham in Vedaa and is now gearing up for her highly anticipated role in Alpha, a part of the YRF spy universe, where she'll share the screen with Alia Bhatt.