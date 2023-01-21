Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked To Give A 'Genuine Review' Of Pathaan. His Reply

SRK in a still from Pathaan. (courtesy: YpuTube)

Ahead of Pathaan release, Shah Rukh Khan decided to interact with fans through his Twitter AMA session on Saturday and it was everything SRK fans had hoped for - candid conversations, discussion about his film Pathaan and to top it all, SRK's humour. "15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday," Shah Rukh Khan announced the session with these words. A Twitter user asked SRK to give a "genuine review" of Pathaan. "Sir pls give your genuine review abt PATHAAN film," read the question. Shah Rukh Khan's reply was this: "We are creators not critics, different job portfolios...the joy of making films is paramount...Nothing else."

See SRK's reply here:

We are creators not critics, different job portfolios...the joy of making films is paramount....nothing else https://t.co/pybN6BAZHp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Another Twitter user asked what does he have to say about the kind of response that Pathaan got till now (with respect to trailer and songs), SRK replied: "Feeling good that the hard work of so many people is being appreciated in our team...Pathaan."

Feeling good that the hard work of so many people is being appreciated in our team...#Pathaanhttps://t.co/MHQwni4pDo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

A Twitter user asked SRK what his son AbRam thought of Pathaan. "He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence....now he wants one," replied Shah Rukh Khan.

He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence....now he wants one!!! https://t.co/vd1F4TOcX7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

"Have you ever sneak into a theatre to watch your own movie to see the reaction of the fans," asked a fan. SRK's reply: "No haven't done that for a long time....Also haven't had a release na....For Pathaan maybe it's that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall."

No haven't done that for a long time....also haven't had a release na....for #Pathaan maybe it's that kind of film that should be watched in an audience packed hall. https://t.co/AamgAD6MRg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone alongside SRK and features John Abraham as the antagonist. In Pathaan, John Abraham plays the leader of a private terror group, whose only mission is to destroy India. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone feature as agents who work together to save India from John Abraham's malicious mission.