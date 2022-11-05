Shah Rukh Khan On Deepika Padukone: 'She Has A Calming Effect'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padkone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy with his many upcoming films, scooped some time out of his schedule to have an Ask SRK session with his fans on Saturday. During the session, the actor answered many of his fans questions about his visit to their respective cities, experience of working with various actors and more. One of his fans asked, "How's it like working with Deepika? You both are my favourites," to this, SRK replied, "Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star... the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing."

Here is what SRK wrote about Deepika Padukone:

Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star...the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing... https://t.co/dXS4Q9U74k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan also answered how it was to work with his Pathaan co-star John Abraham. When one of his fans asked about "Working experience with John?" SRK replied, "Known John for years. It was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person."

See post:

Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person https://t.co/yrs2eOHEn5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

The star also shared a few tips that he learnt from his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. When one of his fans asked, "Tips to learn from Sidharth Anand?" SRK replied, "Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun."

See post:

Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun... https://t.co/NtDmfatIAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

SRK during Ask SRK session answered many of his fans questions. On Saturday, the actor tweeted, "We all wake up with questions... today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes... if you have time to spare please ask."

Check out his tweet:

We all wake up with questions....today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes...if you have time to spare please ask. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Soon, his fans flooded his tweet with their many questions. SRK, who answered a lot of them, couldn't attend to them all and apologised before ending the online Q&A session. In a tweet he wrote, "Done now. All asking when I am coming to their cities...will try and do as and when schedule allows. Sorry didn't reply to all...but...it becomes difficult. Thank u again and have a good day all. Love u."

Check out his tweet here:

Done now. All asking when I am coming to their cities...will try and do as and when schedule allows. Sorry didn't reply to all...but...it becomes difficult. Thank u again and have a good day all. Love u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, also starring John Abraham, have previously worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan, meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.