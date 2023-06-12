Shah Rukh Khan Name-Checked Swiggy In Tweet. Then, Swiggy Replied. See LOL Exchange

Image was shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (courtesy: iamsrk )

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to turn a dull day into a fun one and he will not disappoint. However, this Monday session was an absolute laugh riot as the star's hilarious reply to one fan, even forced food aggregator Swiggy to become a part of his AskSRK on Twitter. So, it all started when Shah Rukh Khan decided to interact with his fans for a short period on Monday. Questions coming the actor's way ranged from his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki to Suhana's acting debut, however, there was one reply which by far took the cake. One fan asked the actor, "Khaana khaaya kya bhai?(Did you have food brother." Shah Rukh Khan, quick-witted that he is, replied, "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? (Why brother? Are You from Swiggy, will you send the food over?." Witnessing the hilarious exchange, the official handle of Swiggy on Twitter could not help themselves and did what they do best. Yes, they offered to send food to Shah Rukh Khan . Replying on the post, Swiggy wrote, "hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya???( we are from Swiggy, should we send you food)?"

Take a look at SRK's hilarious exchange with a fan:

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Now see what Swiggy replied:

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

This was however only the beginnig. The actor's replies to fan questions just kept getting better and how. When one such fan posted a picture of the star from his recent meet and greet session with fans outside his house Mannat wrote, "Itni Cuteness! Kya sach m ye ap hi ho?(Such cuteness, is this you )," Shah Rukh Khan shot back sarcastically, "Nahi maine apne clones chaaron taraf bhej rakhe hain…(No I have sent my clones all across)."

See the hilarious exchange here:

Nahi maine apne clones chaaron taraf bhej rakhe hain… https://t.co/xSp3qHVbv0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Here is a look at some other epic replies by the actor:

No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar??? https://t.co/AdsGBRREhe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha https://t.co/FE7JRfjHJB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!! https://t.co/DB2YWFG5hh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Earlier in the day, proud dad Shah Rukh Khan shared a note of encouragement on social media for daughter Suhana Khan and her co-stars. Sharing the new poster of the young cast, the actor wrote, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie's Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.” The poster shared by SRK features the lead cast of the film including Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja.

Take a look:

I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie's Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love. pic.twitter.com/KBnWEGx4BV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.