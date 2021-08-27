Dancing Into The Weekend Like Shah Rukh Khan And Farah Khan Goofing Around To Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah in a still from her clip. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Highlights Farah Khan shared a reel on Instagram on Thursday

She can be seen grooving with SRK to the title track of Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na was Farah Khan's directorial debut

It's 2004 and you are watching Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a sweater, lending a shoulder to a heartbroken Amrita Rao. Yes, we are talking about Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan Kunder's directorial debut that gave some amazing songs, a compelling story of brotherhood and proof that no one can pull off a saree like Sushmita Sen. And, 17 years later, we are happy to report that Shah Rukh Khan is still as charming as Major Ram thanks to a fun video that Farah Khan Kunder has shared on Instagram. The clip features the actor grooving to the title track, Main Hoon Na, of the film with Farah Khan in tow.

The video has sent Bollywood fans into a meltdown, and for good reason. It begins with Shah Rukh Khan lip-syncing to the title song. And just as the superstar strikes his signature pose with his arms stretched out, he is joined by the director. The two then whistle to the tune and Shah Rukh Khan even teases Farah Khan as he covers his ears as she whistles next to him. The clip ends with Farah Khan giving Shah Rukh Khan a kiss on his cheek, as he smiles. Can we please have a Main Hoon Na sequel, already?

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, “With my most favourite, one and only Shah Rukh Khan. There's no one like you.” And if that video and caption have got you going “aww”, let's assure you that you are not alone.

Summing up what most of us are feeling, actor Ranveer Singh said, “Oh heart melt,” with a bunch of heart emojis. To this, Farah Khan replied, “Mine too.”

Riteish Deshmukh responded to the post and said, “All-time favourite,” while director Punit Malhotra said, “Superb.”

While many fans thanked Farah Khan for the walk down memory lane, viewers could not stop talking about just how handsome and young Shah Rukh Khan looks in the video. “That man is ageing like fine wine,” one fan said. Another said, “He does not age.” A user wrote, “Need this content and only this content.” Well, we cannot help but agree.

Watch the video here:

If you ever want to see superstars letting their hair down and having a good time, head to Farah Khan's Instagram timeline. Recently, on the occasion of Rhea Kapoor's wedding to filmmaker Karan Boolani, Farah Khan shared a video of the father of the bride, Anil Kapoor, dancing. “Love this man. Best father-daughter dance Anil Kapoor style,” she wrote in the caption of the clip that had the Internet asking for more.

Farah Khan began her career as a choreographer with the Aamir Khan film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She followed this up with superhit songs such as Dhol Bajne Laga, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, among others. Apart from Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan has directed Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.