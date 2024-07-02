Shabana Azmi On Dealing With Javed Akhtar's Drinking Problem: 'Was Stinking Of Alcohol...'

Shabana Azmi shared this pic. (courtesy: ShabanaAzmi)

Shabana Azmi opened up about how husband Javed Akhtar quit his "excessive" drinking on Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles Series Season 2. Shabana recalled, "He knew that if I go on like this, I won't live for long and I won't be able to do my work creatively... We were in a flat in London. He was stinking of alcohol and I said 'Oh my god, this is going to be one of those trips. Very quietly he told me 'Make me some breakfast'. He had breakfast and after that he told me, 'I am not going to drink anymore'."

Revisiting the days, Shabana Azmi said that she was stunned by his words. "I didn't say anything. I just said 'Means?' He said 'I am not going to drink anymore'. He had never said this before and from that day, he has not touched (alcohol)." Shabana added, "It is impossible for me to have that kind of willpower he has." She also called his willpower "incredible."

Javed Akhtar had opened up about his addiction in public during a 2012 episode of Satyameva Jayate. "I started drinking at a very young age of 19. When I came to Bombay after completing my graduation I started drinking with friends and later it became a habit. Earlier I didn't have enough money, but then after my success money flow was also taken care of. Then came a time when I would drink one bottle a day," he said.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are one of the rock-solid couples of the film industry. They are often spotted together at film screening, parties and events. Last year, the veteran actor treated her Instafam to some pictures from their London diaries. In the first image, we see her enjoying sumptuous Lebanese cuisine in London in the company of her husband Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. They are also joined by Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani. Shabana Azmi captioned the first post as, "Lebanese food in London." Take a look:

Shabana Azmi was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. She also stole the limelight for her on-screen romance with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.