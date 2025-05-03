Selena Gomez Shares An Adorable Picture With Benny Blanco Amid "Cheating" Speculations

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Selena Gomez shared a picture of fiancé Benny Blanco on Instagram. Benny was seen with longtime friend Theresa Marie Mingus, sparking speculation. Selena unfollowed Mingus on Instagram amid ongoing controversy.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship is going strong. On Friday, May 2, the singer, actress shared an adorable picture of her fiance on her Instagram Stories. The post puts a befitting end to the ongoing “cheating” rumours that have been swirling for some time now.

In the photo, Benny Blanco is seen sitting on the floor. The record producer is seen playing with his little nephew. Benny and Selena Gomez's pet dog also makes an appearance in the frame.

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco recently came under fire for allegedly “cheating” with Selena Gomez's long-time friend and former assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus. It all started when an unverified TikTok video captured Benny and Theresa enjoying a dine-out session at a Los Angeles restaurant, reported Daily Mail.

The video sparked controversy with Selena Gomez fans speculating trouble in paradise for the pair. Others suggested that Benny Blanco and Theresa Marie Mingus were planning a surprise for Selena.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Selena Gomez has unfollowed her best friend on Instagram. Theresa Marie Mingus, however, follows both Selena and Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Theresa Marie Mingus were last seen at a birthday party on March 10, 2025. In a bunch of pictures posted by Theresa on Instagram, the duo posed for a fun group photo. Joining the two is their good friend Anna Collins.

The snaps show the three girls having the time of their lives.

Neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has addressed the rumours so far. Theresa Marie Mingus has also kept her silence on the matter.

Previously, Benny Blanco opened up about his first kiss with Selena Gomez. The producer recalled that the moment unfolded after they took a selfie on their second date.

Benny Blanco, in a conversation with the Table Manners podcast, said, “I kissed her right away and… her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face, and she was so nervous.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating in 2023. The pair announced their engagement in December last year.