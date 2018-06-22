Sarkar: Let's Celebrate Vijay's Birthday With The Title And Posters Of His New Film

Vijay's Thalapathy 62 (as his work-in-progress 62nd film was previously referred to) has finally been assigned an official title - Sarkar. The title of the upcoming political thriller was revealed along with the first poster of the movie, which was shared by director A R Murugadoss on of the eve of Vijay's birthday. Vijay turned 44 at the stroke of midnight, when his fans were treated to the second poster of Sarkar. "Here is the First Look of Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar. Thalapathy 62 is Sarkar," the makers wrote while sharing the first look of Vijay from the movie while for the second one, they tweeted: "Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay! Here is the second look of Sarkar. In the first poster, Vijay's coolness quotient is unmatchable as he can be seen lighting a smoke like a boss - his kala chashma look adds oodles of swag to his look.
Check out how the makers of Sarkar introduced the superstar and the title of his 62nd film.
SARKAR's Poster (Blow up) will be free with Tomorrow's Dinakaran Newspaper.#SARKAR#Thalapathy62isSARKARpic.twitter.com/AkzqXh4bCu— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 21, 2018
Happy Birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay! Here is the Second Look of #SARKAR. #HBDThalapathyVijaypic.twitter.com/ma4FKFnJvX— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 21, 2018
Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of Vijay's onscreen persona in photos from a Sarkar-special photoshoot. After the photos were released and went crazy viral, Vijay found himself plotted on the list of top trends.
#Thalapathy62TestLookPhotoShoot stills are breaking the internet The name is THALAPATHY VIJAY.#Thalapathy62pic.twitter.com/0e08SsgxVL— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) January 3, 2018
With Sarkar, Vijay is collaborating with A R Murugadoss yet again - they have worked together for blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi. Keerthy Suresh has been cast opposite Vijay in Sarkar - they had previously collaborated for 2017 film Bairavaa. The cast of the film also includes names like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi, Pala Karuppiah and Yogi Babu.
Vijay and his team have reportedly completed 80 per cent of the shooting schedule and are now looking forward to shoot a crucial sequence in the US later this month. The completed portions have already been shot in locations across India and US.
Happy birthday, Vijay!