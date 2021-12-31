Sanya Malhotra Reveals She Stole Sarees From Film Set, Wore Them To Friend's Wedding

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Meenakshi Sundareshwar. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Highlights Sanya shared her favourite memory of shooting

The actress was last seen in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

The film released on Netflix last month

Sanya Malhotra, started trending on Friday, after she revealed during an interview that she stole a saree from the sets of her film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The actress, during Actors Roundtable 2021 with Rajeev Masand, recalled her favourite memory of shooting for the project and she said, "We shot Meenakshi Sundereshwar right after the first lockdown. I was really happy to be back on set in front of the camera. I loved getting ready as Meenakshi and I still have those sarees, I stole them from set," she said. "Hello Netflix! I wore one for my friend's wedding also," Sanya added.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani. The film released on Netflix in November this year. The film showcased the story of a newly married couple, who try to figure out a long distance relationship.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra has an impressive filmography. She was seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic, which released on Amazon Prime Video. She also starred in Netflix's Ludo. Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the super hit film Dangal.

After starring in Dangal, she featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.