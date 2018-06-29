Sanjay Dutt Reveals How Jail 'Broke His Ego' And The Lessons He Learnt

Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju releases today (Courtesy duttsanjay)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt said his time in jail transformed him into a better person "The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things," said Sanjay "I taught convicts serving life sentences to mouth dialogues," he added

There is no doubt about the fact that actor Sanjay Dutt's life has been helluva "roller coaster ride". The actor, who was convicted and sentenced to jail in connection with the 1993 Bombay serial blasts for the illegal possession of weapons, said that his time in prison helped him tackle his ego with a new perspective. "The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things. It broke my ego," IANS quoted Mr Dutt as saying. Sanjay Dutt spent 18 months in jail during the trial and was finally convicted by the Supreme Court in 2013, when he was sentenced to five years in Pune's Yerwada Jail.



In his interview to IANS, Mr Dutt revealed that jail-time helped him transform into a "better" person. "My confinement days have been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. To look at the positive side, it has taught me a lot and made me a better individual," Sanjay Dutt told IANS. The actor was away from his family for months but Sanjay Dutt said it was a learning experience for him. "Staying away from my family and my loved ones was a challenge." Mr Dutt added. Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanyata and the duo are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.



In his interview to IANS, Sanjay Dutt shared a brief account on how he spent his days in confinement. "During those days, I learnt how to keep my body in perfect shape, used trash cans and mud pots in place of weights and dumbbells. We also used to have a cultural function every six months in jail where I taught convicts serving out life sentences to mouth dialogues, sing, dance and express themselves through skits," Sanjay Dutt added. The actor said, while he was serving his term in the prison, his inmates became his family and encouraged him to never give up.



In February 2016, Sanjay Dutt walked out as a free man after completing his jail term. An emotional Sanjay Dutt told IANS: "The day I was released after the final verdict, it was the happiest moment of my life. I was missing my father (Sunil Dutt). I wish he was alive to see me free. He would have been the happiest person. We should never forget our family, they are the pillar of strength always." Sunil Dutt died of heart attack in 2005.



