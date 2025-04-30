Sanjay Dutt On Bagging <i>Housefull 5</i> And <i>Baaghi 4</i>: "I Think I Am Lucky To..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sanjay Dutt's new film Bhootnii releases on May 1, 2025. He is busy promoting Bhootnii while preparing for Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. Dutt describes horror-comedy as a new genre for his acting repertoire.

Sanjay Dutt has a choc-a-block schedule to look forward to. His upcoming film Bhootnii, is releasing in theatres on May 1, 2025. As the actor is busy with its promotions, he also got candid about his upcoming big-budget projects Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4.

Yesterday, as Sanjay Dutt attended the launch of the song Aaye Re Baba from Bhootnii, he spoke about how horror-comedy is a completely new genre for him. Speaking about Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4, he further expressed gratitude for being able to dabble in such varied genres.

He said, "I am doing Housefull; that's another crazy comedy, and Baaghi is an action-emotion kind of film. So I think I'm lucky to have these kinds of genres to work in."

Housefull 5 just dropped its teaser earlier today, and it will be yet another wild ride in the hit franchise. The cast features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, amongst others. Sanjay Dutt is a new addition to the ensemble cast.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the plot of the film revolves around a murder mystery on a cruise. It is slated to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.

As for Sanjay Dutt's last few projects, he was seen in Ghudchadi and Double Ismart in 2024. He was seen sharing screen space with Raveena Tandon in Ghudchadi, and Double Ismart was his Telugu debut. He also played the key villain in the 2023 film Leo, and had a cameo in Jawan.