Salman Khan's Brother Arbaaz Dismisses Claims Firing Outside House Was 'Publicity Stunt' - Read Statement

On Sunday morning, assailants fired shots outside superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Soon after several media reports claimed that the firing was indeed a publicity stunt. Putting out a clarification, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan on Monday released a statement on their family's behalf. He said that claims pertaining to the incident being a publicity stunt is "not true" and one should not take such views seriously. He wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."

Calling out people for spreading false narratives, he further added, "No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support.”

ICYDK, gunshots were heard outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai residence on Sunday morning, police said. At 5 am on Sunday, two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired five rounds in the air outside the Tiger actor's home in Bandra and sped away from the scene.