Salman Khan Shares Pics Of Toned Biceps Amid New Death Threat. Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan React

Salman Khan shared pictures of his intense workout sessions on his Instagram feed. In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen sweating it out at a gym. His toned biceps are seen stealing the spotlight in the picture. Salman Khan's fans couldn't keep calm and showered love on the pictures.

Varun Dhawan dropped a series of fire emojis in the comments section. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Hard hard." Iqbal Khan wrote, "Nope... Thank you for the motivation." Salman captioned the pictures, "Thank you for the motivation." A fan wrote, "The fitness icon is back." Another fan wrote, "Back at it." Another fan wrote, "Mass."

On Monday, Salman Khan received a fresh death threat - this time through a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli. In the threatening message, the accused warned to kill Salman Khan by entering his house - the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra - and blowing up his car with a bomb.

On April 14 last year, two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots at Salman Khan's Bandra residence and fled the spot.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar. The Eid release failed to earn big scores at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film is struggling at Rs 110 crore after two weeks of its release. The film marked Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration.