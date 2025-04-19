Saif Ali Khan On <i>Jawaani Jaaneman</i> Co-Star Alaya F: "Felt The Same Energy As Working With Shah Rukh Khan"

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jewel Thief on Netflix. The film also has Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

It was during the promotions that he was asked about his Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Alaya F.

He said, "The most special experience that has made it easy for me was working with this brilliant girl (Alaya). I think it's a new generation thing. They are so prepared as compared to us when we started. I felt like I was working with the best I have ever worked with. I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan, and it's been amazing. I felt the same energy as her. It was unbelievable. We've done a six-minute scene in one shot, and there was no problem from her side. It's been incredible."

It is indeed a compliment for Alaya as Saif found her infectious energy as charming as that of Shah Rukh Khan with whom Saif has worked in several movies.

Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman.

The film also featured Tabu along with Saif Ali Khan in a key role. Alaya's other noteworthy films include Freddy, Srikanth, U-Turn, and Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

Alaya has consistently proved her ability to dabble in different genres and pick versatile scripts. Further updates on her upcoming projects are yet to be confirmed.

As for Jewel Thief, it is all set to drop on Netflix, on April 25, 2025.



