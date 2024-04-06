Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Announce Divorce: 'Have Been Quietly Working Through This Change'

Sacha Baron Cohen pictured with Isla Fisher. (courtesy: sachabaroncohen)

Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who were married for over 13 years, announced their divorce on Instagram, on Friday night. The actors, who were together for over 20 years, announced that they jointly filed to end their marriage in 2023. "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy," the joint statement by Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher read.

Read the statement from the actors here:

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher got married on March 15, 2010, and they have three children. The actors reportedly first met at a 2001 party in Sydney, Australia and they got engaged in 2004. Speaking about their first meeting, in an interview with The New York Times, Sacha Baron Cohen recalled, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."

Isla Fisher's acting credits include Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers, Wedding Daze, The Lookout, Definitely, Maybe, The Great Gatsby, Bachelorette, Now You See Me, The Beach Bum, Nocturnal Animals, among many others.

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for starring in the Borat series of films. He also famously starred in The Dictator. The actor's other film credits include Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Grimsby among others.