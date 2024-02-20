Rituraj Singh's Co-Stars Varun Dhawan, Kajol's Tributes: 'Had A Wonderful Time Working With Him'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: VarunDhawan )

Varun Dhawan, who played the role of Rituraj Singh's son in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, condoled the death of the actor on Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of the actor with himself from the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan wrote, "#rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him a few months back on the sets of Baby John. Om Shanti." Besides Varun Dhawan, Bollywood superstar Kajol also remembered the actor on her Instagram feed. Kajol, who starred alongside Rituraj Singh in the web series The Trial, shared a picture from the sets of the show and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the family...prayers." Rituraj Singh played the antagonist in the Hotstar series The Trial, which featured Jisshu Sengupta alongside Kajol.

ICYDK, Rituraj Singh died after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 59 at the time of his death. See Kajol, Varun Dhawan's tribute to Rituraj Singh.

Rituraj Singh died following a cardiac arrest. “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” Amit Behl told news agency PTI.

Rituraj Singh is survived by his wife and two children. The actor is known for his roles in television serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.