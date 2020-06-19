Rhea Kapoor Revisits Manhattan Memory After Friend's Death: 'Wish I Laughed At Your Stupidest Jokes'

Rhea Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy rheakapoor)

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor lost one of her closest friends Parker Bagley and mourned him with an emotional post on Twitter. Rhea revisited a throwback memory from November last year, when she caught up with her friend in Manhattan over a drink. She attached a long list of "wishes", reminiscing how she could have created more memories with Parker Bagley, and wrote: "Bye-bye beautiful boy. I wish we went to the museum that day. I wish you called more often. I wish I was more patient. I wish I laughed at your stupidest jokes. I wish you sleep well now finally."

Talking about the special bond Rhea shared with her friend, she added: "There was no reason at all for us to be friends, we were so different and nobody got it but we just were. It is so frustrating to be so far away from the city we both love right now but I know you're ordering us both a drink up there and this time I'm waiting patiently. Love you."

On her Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor added this note: "I can't believe it. I'm gonna miss you so much my handsomest, craziest friend." Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, who also appear to have known Parker, posted the red heart on Rhea's post.

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor often trends for her loved-up posts with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani.