<i>Retro</i>: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, And Pooja Hegde Enjoy A Special Screening Of The Latter's Latest Film In London

Pooja Hegde's latest film Retro, starring Suriya in the lead, released in theatres on May 1, 2025. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. While the director was present at the screening along with the producer, Pooja Hegde was not in attendance.

However, a video has now surfaced online where Pooja Hegde is seen enjoying a special screening of her film Retro in a theatre, in London. She was seen with her Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Check out the viral video:

Fans had missed Suriya at the Retro FDFS premiere along with Pooja Hegde. However, Suriya did not disappoint his fans as he made a virtual appearance with director Karthik Subbaraj. He took time out to interact with his fans and was elated with their response. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude for their love and support.

Fans too were extremely touched to see Suriya's efforts in meeting his fans, despite not being there in person. The film also has Joju George and Jayaram in key roles.

On the work front, Suriya has confirmed his upcoming project Vaadivaasal with director Vetrimaaran.

Pooja is busy shooting with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur for David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She will also make a cameo appearance in Rajnikanth's Coolie.