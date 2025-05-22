<i>Resident Playbook</i> Review: The <i>Hospital Playlist</i> Spin-Off Struggles To Find Its Heartbeat

If medicine were a stage, then Resident Playbook tries hard to be a compelling drama set under its harsh, unforgiving lights, but often, it feels like a rehearsed script struggling to find its rhythm.

Following the enormous success of Hospital Playlist, expectations were sky-high for this medical spinoff. It arrived on Netflix after a delay that was as much about timing as it was about political sensitivities, with South Korea's medical crisis casting a long shadow over the series' debut.

Set against the backdrop of a healthcare system in turmoil, the show attempts to capture the lives of young doctors in the underappreciated and high-pressure speciality of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Unfortunately, despite a promising premise and a cast of fresh faces led by Go Youn-jung, Resident Playbook falls short of the emotional depth and character chemistry that made its predecessor a phenomenon.

The show centres on Oh I-yeong, an ex-wealthy woman who, burdened by family bankruptcy and debt, returns to medicine after previously failing out.

The series introduces her alongside an ensemble of ambitious, socially awkward, or uniquely motivated junior doctors at the fictional Jongno Yulje Medical Centre. These are characters who represent the new generation of physicians - ambitious but worn down by the realities of gruelling hours and a strained medical system.

The setup promises plenty: the complex personal dynamics, the struggles of long shifts, and the ethical challenges that come with life-or-death care.

Yet, for all the effort to portray authenticity, right down to the exhausting 88-hour workweeks legally permitted for residents and the sobering salary figures, Resident Playbook often feels weighed down by its desire to be earnest and socially relevant.

It is clear the creators intended to shine a light on a systemic crisis: the mass resignations of trainee doctors protesting government reforms, the shortage of medical professionals, and the fractured trust between healthcare workers and the state.

These real-world tensions undeniably add layers of urgency to the story. However, the series sometimes lets these larger societal issues overshadow its narrative heart, resulting in a show that struggles to balance the emotional arcs of its characters with its broader political subtext.

The main characters, including Oh I-yeong's high school classmate Pyo Nam-gyeong, the former K-pop idol turned doctor Um Jae-il, and the top student Kim Sa-bi, are introduced with potential but are not given enough time or development to make viewers truly care about their personal journeys.

Acting-wise, Go Youn-jung carries the show with a decent performance, but her character's backstory is teased rather than fully explored, leaving a sense of missed opportunity. The supporting cast, though promising, often falls into typical K-drama archetypes without enough nuance or growth, which dulls the impact of their struggles.

The show's pacing, especially in the initial episodes, can feel sluggish, as it tries to juggle medical procedural elements, personal drama, and social commentary all at once. Moments meant to be intense or heartfelt sometimes come across as formulaic or overly didactic.

Visually and technically, Resident Playbook is polished, benefiting from the expertise of writer Kim Song-hee, known for her work on Reply 1988. The medical settings feel authentic, and the depiction of hospital life - both its chaos and its quiet moments - is realistic.

But the series lacks the warmth and camaraderie that made Hospital Playlist so endearing, and it doesn't capture the lighter moments or character chemistry with the same effortless charm.

The show's attempt to depict the often brutal realities of residency -the grueling hours, the low pay, the emotional and physical toll - is commendable, but these aspects sometimes overwhelm the storytelling rather than enrich it.

Instead of deepening character development, the focus on the system's failings can feel like a weight dragging down the narrative momentum. Moreover, for viewers unfamiliar with the South Korean medical education system or the current healthcare crisis, some plot points may feel opaque or overly technical.

By the time the first few episodes end, Resident Playbook offers a sobering glimpse into the lives of young doctors caught between passion, exhaustion, and a system that seems stacked against them. Yet, it rarely sparks the emotional connection or binge-worthy momentum that elevates the best K-dramas.

While it's a thoughtful watch and certainly worthwhile for anyone interested in medical dramas grounded in real-world struggles, it falls short as an engaging series that can stand independently from its more beloved predecessor.

In the end, Resident Playbook is like a well-intentioned trainee doctor itself - brimming with potential but not quite ready to perform at the top of its game.

It deserves credit for its ambition and relevance, but as a drama meant to capture hearts and minds, it feels more like an introduction than a fully realised story. If you're looking for light medical drama with a dose of romance and nostalgia, it may do the trick - but don't expect anything groundbreaking.