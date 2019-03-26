Renuka Shahane Demolishes Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Tweet On Sex Workers And Criminals

Renuka Shahane shared this image. (Image courtesy: renukash710)

Renuka Shahane has quite a bit of a reputation for freely voicing her opinion on social media and her recent Twitter exchange with actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi demands everyone's attention. On Wednesday, Renuka Shahane voiced her opinion against a condescending tweet by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, wherein she compared sex workers to criminals. Ms Krishnamoorthi tweeted, "Amma always said, Money is not everything. Even criminals and whores have money. What matters is not money but character and integrity. I truly understand her words only today. Jeez I've never felt more proud of my middle class roots."

In response to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's post, Ms Shahane posted a strongly-worded tweet, wherein she schooled Ms Krishnamoorthi about how it is extremely inappropriate to "put sex workers and criminals in one bracket" and wrote: "No disrespect to your Amma, but as women let's try and correct the injustice that our traditions have imposed on whores. We castigated whores while letting off their customers who are leading "respectful" lives! Let's not put whores and criminals in one bracket at least."

No disrespect to your Amma @suchitrak but as women let's try & correct the injustice that our traditions have imposed on whores. We castigated whores while letting off their customers who are leading "respectful" lives! Let's not put whores & criminals in one bracket at least 1/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

The Kora Kagaz actress shared a series of posts on Twitter. She wrote: "Whores sell what is theirs. Criminals take what is others. Whores are often pushed into their profession due to human trafficking at ages as young as 7. Does any child have the right to say "no" at that age? Whores are pushed into prostitution by people they trust explicitly."

Whores sell what is theirs. Criminals take what is others. Whores are often pushed into their profession due to human trafficking at ages as young as 7. Does any child have the right to say "no" at that age? Whores are pushed into prostitution by people they trust explicitly 2/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

Ms Shahane went on to school the actress about how sex workers often find themselves on the receiving end of physical and mental torture and added, "Whores are abused, raped, tortured, drugged, given hormonal injections at a very early age and then raped relentlessly throughout their professional lives. Most of what should be their earnings is taken away by pimps and middlemen or middle women!"

Whores are abused, raped, tortured, drugged, given hormonal injections at a very early age & then raped relentlessly throughout their professional lives. Most of what should be their earnings is taken away by pimps & middlemen or middle women! 3/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

The Bucket List actress, in her post, also touched upon the social problems faced by sex workers in India and tweeted: "Whores aren't respected by any social class in our society. Many criminals hold very respectful positions, some even in our Parliament and industry. Very often it's because of these whores that our children are safe from sexual predators. They face the brunt of society's evil."

Whores are'nt respected by any social class in our society. Many criminals hold very respectful positions, some even in our Parliament & Industry. Very often it's because of these whores that our children are safe from sexual predators. They face the brunt of society's evil 4/4 https://t.co/qQkwPSGztZ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

After much ado, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi seemed to agree with Ms Shahane and replied: "Yup good point. Agree with you totally. But if you've been following my tweets on #pramodgoenka abduction you'll see the context I used the word in and for this tweet I love and respect you more than ever. Big hugs. Let's all keep talking - dialogue and communication is the key."

Yes I have been following that thread & I do think you are incredibly brave for following it up relentlessly https://t.co/Vb8uq5BxKo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

Renuka Shahane won our hearts with her strongly-worded opinion and signed off her post on a positive note. "Big hugs. Love you too and you know it," tweeted Renuka Shahane.

Big hugs @suchitrak Love you too & you know it https://t.co/P4k0TJLWPI — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 26, 2019

Renuka Shahane is best-known for her performances in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Ghutan and 9 Malabar Hill. She was last seen in the 2018 Marathi film Bucket List, co-starring Madhuri Dixit.

