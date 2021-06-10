Renowned Bengali Filmmaker-Poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta Dies At 77

An old photo of Buddhadeb Dasgupta. (Image courtesy: iamrajchoco)

Highlights Buddhadeb Dasgupta died on Thursday morning

Buddhadeb Dasgupta was also a renowned poet

"His death comes as a great loss for the film frater": Mamata Banerjee

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta died at the age of 77 on Thursday morning. He was suffering from a kidney ailment. Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who was also a celebrated poet, had won several National Awards for his contribution to Bengali cinema. Mourning Buddhadeb Dasgupta on Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers."

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty, in his eulogy, wrote: "Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8F5N2yXGZT — Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) June 10, 2021

Buddhadeb Dasgupta was known for directing critically-acclaimed films like Uttara, Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha and Charachar. Of all the films he wrote and directed, five movies - Bagh Bahadur, Charachar, Lal Darja, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Kaalpurush - won the National Awards for Best Film while his 2000's Uttara and 2005's Swapner Din fetched him the National Film Awards for Best Direction.

Buddhadeb Dasgupta also won National Awards for Best Feature Film In Bengali for his 1978's Dooratwa, 1987's Phera and 1993's Tahader Katha. His 1998's film A Painter of Eloquent Silence: Ganesh Pyne was given the National Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film and for 1987's Phera, Buddhadeb Dasgupta had won the National Award for Best Screenplay.

His poems like Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Govir Araley, Chhaata Kahini, Himjog, Roboter Gaan and Sreshtha Kabita are still considered as some of the best work in poetry.